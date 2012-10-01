FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides
October 1, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries ended the first
day of the fourth quarter slightly higher on Monday after an
earlier selloff caused by strong U.S. manufacturing data ebbed
and as stocks also gave up   gains.
    The government debt showed little reaction after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the central bank's
controversial bond purchase program, saying the Fed's actions
are necessary to support a flagging economic recovery.
 
    Bonds yields earlier hit session highs after a closely
watched industry report unexpectedly showed manufacturing grew
in September for the first time since May, although the weakness
faded in the afternoon.
    "There was a surprise in the ISM, after Chicago on Friday a
lot of people were looking to some downside risk to that
number," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM), an industry
group, said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 51.5 in
September as new orders and employment picked up. A reading
above 50 points to expansion. Economists expected the index to
indicate contraction.
    Pierre Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics in New
York, called the strong increase in ISM's new orders the "major
good news," saying the index was "sturdier than expected."
    The data came after an indicator on Friday showed business
activity in the U.S. Midwest contracted in September for the
first time in three years.
    Global indicators also suggested hurdles to global growth as
euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early
2009 and as China lost steam. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields have rallied close to the
bottom of their recent two-month range in the past two weeks, as
disappointing economic data added to doubts the recovery will be
sufficient to put a dent in the stubbornly high jobless rate.
    The notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield
1.62 percent, above the recent low of 1.54 percent on Sept. 4
and below the recent high of 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day
after the Fed announced its third quantitative easing program.
    The next data major data release for the market will be
Friday's closely watched employment number, which is expected to
show that employers added 113,000 jobs to their payrolls in
September, according to the median estimate from 100 economists
polled by Reuters.
    Reports that Japan will consider buying foreign bonds,
including U.S. Treasuries, in an effort to hold down the yen
added a bid for the debt. 
    Japan's new finance minister Koriki Jojima said on Monday
the idea of the central bank buying foreign bonds needs to be
considered carefully, adding that there is no change in the
governments readiness to take action against excessive foreign
exchange movements. 
    Fed purchases as part of its Operation Twist program also
helped support the market. The central bank bought $4.747
billion in debt due between 2020 and 2022, out of the $11.499
billion offered, as part of this program, which is designed to
lower longer-term borrowing rates.
    Treasuries prices also firmed around the time General
Electric Co launched a $7 billion sale of three-, 10- and
30-year notes.

