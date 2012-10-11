FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices slip before 30-year bond sale
October 11, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices slip before 30-year bond sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Jobless claims fell to lowest in over 4 years
    * U.S. to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
    * Rating cut on Spain cushions bonds' price drop
    * Fed to buy up to $1.25 billion in TIPS


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
fell on Thursday as traders sought   to lower prices before a
$13 billion auction of 30-year supply and encouraging data on
jobless claims reduced safe-haven demand for bonds.
    First-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell to their lowest since Feb 2008, but the government said
one-time factors likely caused the steep 30,000 weekly drop in
claims. 
    "This suggests some improvement in the labor market,"
fueling selling in Treasuries, said David Keeble, global head of
interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment
Bank in New York.
    The Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of large-scale
bond purchases nearly a month ago in a bid to further reduce
unemployment even as the September payroll report showed a
surprise drop in the jobless rate to 7.8 percent, the lowest
since January 2009.
   However, persistent worries about the euro zone's debt
troubles capped the decline in Treasury debt prices. These
worries were aggravated after Standard & Poor's downgraded
Spain's rating by two notches to BBB-minus late Wednesday, a
step above junk status, basing the rating change on the
country's worsening economy and limiting its options to managing
its fiscal woes. 
    Spain's borrowing cost rose early Thursday with its 10-year
yield climbing to 5.90 percent, not far from the 6
percent threshold which is seen as unsustainable for euro zone's
fourth biggest economy.
    Some analysts, however, said the rating cut added pressure
on Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to request a bailout, a
step that would lessen Spain's drag on the region's financial
malaise.
    A bailout request could remove "Spain as an issue off the
table for the bond market," said Jim Vogel, interest rate
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. 
    The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week's $66
billion worth of coupon debt offerings with its sale of 30-year
bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
    Analysts were uncertain about the outcome at the 30-year
bond sale after the strong demand at the three-year and 10-year
auctions the previous two days. They attributed the strong bids
on nervous investors piling into less risky government debt and
players buying Treasuries to exit short positions.
    In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the reopening
of the 30-year issue originally sold in August to sell at a
yield of 2.901 percent. The 30-year auction in
September fetched a yield of 2.896 percent.
 
    Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve was set to buy $750 million
to $1.25 billion in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at
11 a.m. (1500 GMT) under its Operation Twist. This program
involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries and purchasing
longer-dated issues in a bid to hold down long-term borrowing
costs to bolster the economy. 
    On the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes
 were 12/32 lower in price, yielding 1.723 percent,
up 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 22/32 in price to yield
2.921 percent, up 3.6 basis points from Wednesday. The 30-year
yield was about 1.5 basis points below its 200-day moving
average, a key chart support for this maturity, according to
Reuters data.

