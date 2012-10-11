FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall before 30-year bond auction
October 11, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices fall before 30-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Jobless claims fall to lowest in over 4 years
    * U.S. to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
    * Rating cut on Spain cushions bonds' price drop
    * Fed buys $1.25 billion TIPS for Operation Twist


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as traders sought to lower prices before a $13 billion
auction of 30-year supply and a drop in jobless claims reduced
safe-haven demand for bonds.
    First-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell to their lowest since February 2008, but the government
said one-time factors likely caused the steep 30,000 drop in
weekly claims. 
    "This suggests some improvement in the labor market,"
fueling selling in Treasuries, said David Keeble, global head of
interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment
Bank in New York.
    The Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of large-scale
bond purchases nearly a month ago in a bid to further reduce
unemployment. The Labor Department's September employment report
showed a surprise drop in the jobless rate to 7.8 percent, the
lowest since January 2009.
   However, persistent worries about the euro zone's debt
troubles capped the decline in Treasury debt prices. Standard &
Poor's downgraded Spain's rating to BBB-minus, a step above junk
status, late Wednesday, citing the country's worsening economy
and limited options to manage its fiscal woes. 
    Spain's borrowing costs turned lower after rising earlier on
Thursday. The Spanish 10-year yield was last 5.78
percent after touching 5.94 percent, not far from 6 percent, a
level seen as unsustainable for euro zone's fourth biggest
economy.
    Some analysts, however, said the rating cut added pressure
on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to request a bailout, a
step that would lessen Spain's drag on the region's financial
malaise.
    A bailout request could remove "Spain as an issue off the
table for the bond market," said Jim Vogel, interest rate
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. 
    The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week's $66
billion worth of coupon debt offerings with its sale of 30-year
bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
    Analysts were uncertain about the outcome of the 30-year
bond sale after the strong demand at the three-year and 10-year
auctions the previous two days. They attributed the strong bids
to nervous investors piling into less risky government debt and
players buying Treasuries to exit short positions.
    In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the reopening
of the 30-year issue originally sold in August to sell at a
yield of 2.906 percent. The 30-year auction in
September fetched a yield of 2.896 percent.
 
    Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve purchased $1.25 billion in
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities under its Operation
Twist. This program involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries
and purchasing longer-dated issues in a bid to hold down
long-term borrowing costs to bolster the economy.
 
    The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year
TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct 11. 
    On the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes
 were 9/32 lower in price, yielding 1.709 percent, up
2.6 basis points from late on Wednesday. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 12/32 in price after
flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was
last 2.904 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday and more
than 3 basis points below its 200-day moving average, a key
chart support for this maturity, according to Reuters data.
    Treasuries might be safe vehicles to park cash until there
is progress with the debt problems in Europe and U.S. lawmakers
deal with expiration of major tax breaks and automatic spending
cuts at year-end -- referred to as "the fiscal cliff," analysts
and investors said.
    "We are bouncing around in a range here. This is a good
entry here," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees
about $12 billion in assets.

