TREASURIES-Prices trim gains after U.S. consumer data

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains on Friday after a private report showed consumer optimism rose to its highest in five years, reducing anxiety about a deterioration in U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded unchanged in price after being up 3/32 prior to the release of the latest consumer sentiment data from Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan.

The 10-year yield was 1.671 percent, compared with 1.657 percent before the report. It closed at 1.668 percent on Thursday.