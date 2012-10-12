FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices trim gains after U.S. consumer data
October 12, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices trim gains after U.S. consumer data

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains on Friday after a private report showed consumer optimism rose to its highest in five years, reducing anxiety about a deterioration in U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded unchanged in price after being up 3/32 prior to the release of the latest consumer sentiment data from Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan.

The 10-year yield was 1.671 percent, compared with 1.657 percent before the report. It closed at 1.668 percent on Thursday.

