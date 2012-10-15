TREASURIES-Prices extend losses after retail sales data

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended price losses and yields rose to session highs on Monday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in September, while a separate gauge of manufacturing in New York shrank for the third month in a row in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.68 percent before the data was released.

Thirty-year bonds fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.86 percent, up from 2.85 percent before the data was released.