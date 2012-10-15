TREASURIES-Prices fall on profit-taking, stronger data

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as traders took profits from last week's debt auctions and after data pointed to a stronger economic picture. Losses were stemmed by continuing bond purchases by the Federal Reserve and as the U.S. central bank's commitment to its loose monetary policy held Treasuries yields within their recent range. Treasuries temporarily extended earlier price losses after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose in September, while a separate release showed manufacturing in New York state shrank for the third month in a row but at a slower pace. "The numbers were relatively strong, but the Fed is not reacting on the first round of numbers. You're going to have to have months and months of economic growth before the Fed really comes into the picture," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. The market was softer as traders continued profit-taking from Friday after the Treasury sold $66 billion in new three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt, he said. Treasuries have been largely rangebound as Fed officials affirm that the U.S. central bank will not change its loose monetary policy unless it is sure that the economic recovery has a firm footing. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that the central bank's policy stance will only evolve once "we became confident that the recovery was securely established." With the support of continuing Fed buying, some traders expect that the debt will stay rangebound until November's presidential elections. "That's going to be the next significant trade," said Tucci. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Friday. The notes have traded between 1.55 percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August. The Fed will purchase up to $5.25 billion in notes due between 2018 and 2020 on Monday as part of its Operation Twist program, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates.