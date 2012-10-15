By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday in choppy trading and yields held in their recent range as investors saw low volatility ahead of the November U.S. presidential election and before further clarity on the U.S. fiscal cliff. Many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the election and on uncertainties over expiring tax cuts and looming spending cuts that could send the U.S. economy over a "fiscal cliff" early next year unless congress acts. "I think the market is still waiting on clarity on the fiscal cliff, until we know more about it it's really hard to express a strong view either way," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Investors have been taking positions designed to benefit from low volatility on an expectation Treasuries will stay within their recent range for the coming months, Tata said. Treasuries have also been largely rangebound as Fed officials affirm that the U.S. central bank will not change its loose monetary policy unless it is sure that the economic recovery has a firm footing. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that the central bank's policy stance will only "evolve" once "we became confident that the recovery was securely established." Treasuries prices fell early on Monday after U.S. retail sales rose in September. A separate report showed manufacturing in New York state shrank for the third month in a row. Prices later retraced as the Federal Reserve made Treasuries purchases as part of its Operation Twist program, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates. The central bank on Monday bought $5.01 billion in notes due between 2018 and 2020 out of $18.65 billion submitted for purchase. CIBC's Tom Tucci said Monday's data was relatively strong, but unlikely to sway the Fed from its current course. "You're going to have to have months and months of economic growth before the Fed really comes into the picture," said Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "In general I think the market is going to be wound up in a pretty tight range in front of the election," he added. Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in pricekhmer rouge to yield 1.67 percent. The notes have traded between 1.55 percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August.