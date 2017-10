NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Tuesday after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs boosted stocks and reduced demand for the safe haven U.S. debt.

Data also showed that U.S. consumer prices rose in September as the cost of gasoline surged.

The 30-year bonds were last down a point in price to yield 2.89 percent, up from 2.85 percent late on Monday.