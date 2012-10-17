TREASURIES-Prices fall as housing improves, Spain fears ebb

* Prices fall as Spain avoids junk rating, housing starts jump * Yields seen likely to rise as housing improves * Two-year swap spreads rally to tightest level since 1996 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to an improving economy, and after Spain avoided a damaging ratings downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Prices fell overnight after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain at the lowest investment grade rating, giving a reprieve from a downgrade that would have driven its debt out of some bond indexes and prompted selling by investors who track them. Losses accelerated after data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years, another sign that the housing sector's budding recovery is gaining traction. "The housing starts and permits are both up a ton. The market was already selling off, it started overnight with Moody's affirming Spain's investment grade rating," said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 18/32 in price with yields climbing to 1.79 percent, the highest level since September 21. Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.99 percent, the highest since September 19. The data is the latest sign that the U.S. housing market is turning and further improvement should help boost the economy, and send longer-dated Treasuries yields higher, said Wilmer Stith, who helps manage that $300 million Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland. Mortgage purchases made by the Federal Reserve as part of its third quantitative easing program should help drive down borrowing rates further, and more economic improvement is likely once uncertainty around November's presidential election and the fiscal cliff pass. "If businesses start to feel more confident once the political clouds are past we will see long term interest rates start to rise as inflation rises, and as the economy starts to improve," he said. Stith said he is overweight the five- to seven-year notes, which he says offer the best risk-adjusted returns, and sees longer-dated debt as most at risk of yield increases. Two-year swap spreads also continued to tighten on Wednesday, reaching the tightest level since 1996, according to Thomson Reuters data. The spread rally likely reflects an uptick in lending as investors search for higher-yielding assets due to the very low interest rate environment. The two-year swaps spread tightened by three-quarters of a basis points to 8.75 basis points. The three-month dollar London interbank offered rate (Libor) fell to 32 basis points on Wednesday. It has dropped from 58 basis points at the beginning of the year.