TREASURIES-Prices edge up as selling pressure subsides

* Market now pricing for rate hikes in 2014 * Housing data in focus for signs of strength of recovery By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices edged up on Friday as selling pressure that has hurt the market for the past four days subsided and before home sales data is expected to give further signs about the strength of the housing recovery. Stronger U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders are taking steps to resolve their debt crisis has caused a dramatic jump in Treasuries yields this week amid heavy selling of the debt. The market is also now pricing in an expectation that the Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of 2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole in August, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The question everyone is asking is was QE3 even necessary? Given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice third-quarter rebound," he said. Some traders also have been speculating that the Fed may modify its guidance on how long it will hold rates near zero when it meets next week. The U.S. central bank has said that it will hold rates down until at least 2015, but some traders think this could be shortened to 2014. Treasuries yields surged earlier this week after data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes accelerated in September to its fastest pace in more than four years. Home sales data due later on Friday may now be more closely scoured for signs of confirmation of increasing strength in the sector. "It will be bad for the market if that overconfirms housing starts," Vogel said. Benchmark 10-year notes prices rose 7/32 on Friday, with yields falling to 1.81 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.83 percent, near their highest level in a month. Yields have been trading near their 200-day moving average of 1.808 percent, and a close above this level is seen as likely to portend further yield increases. Thirty-year bonds rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.995 percent, after earlier trading as high as 3.02 percent, also near the highest levels in a month.