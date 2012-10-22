FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds ease in reduced safe-haven bidding ahead of auctions
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds ease in reduced safe-haven bidding ahead of auctions

* Benchmark yields trade near their 200-day moving average
    * Treasury to auction $99 bln of notes this week
    * Fed not expected to announce new action at policy meeting
this week

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, taking back a portion of Friday's gains as Wall Street
looked set for a stronger open, which undermined the safe-haven
allure of U.S. government debt.
    The Treasury is also set to auction a total of $99 billion
of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes this week, and
investors are looking to cheapen Treasuries prices heading into
the auctions.
    "Treasuries have given back half of Friday's gains as U.S.
stocks have rebounded in the overnight hours," said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut, adding "our overnight Treasury flows saw
early selling in 10-year notes that set the overall tone of the
session."
     Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
11/32 lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.77 percent
late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
    Last week's pick-up in yields spurred buying interest on
Friday, with demand for safe-haven assets given ongoing jitters
about the health of the U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis.
    Aside from the Treasuries auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday respectively, investors are also looking ahead to the
results of the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
    However, investors believe the Fed is likely to hold off
from taking fresh steps at the meeting, opting to review the
impact of the quantitative easing program, known as QE3, it took
last month and keep a low profile in its last gathering before
the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election.
    Thirty-year bonds were trading 18/32 lower in
price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.93 percent late Friday
and just above the 200-day moving average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
