TREASURIES-Bonds dip in supply pressures before auctions
October 22, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds dip in supply pressures before auctions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Treasury to auction $99 billion of notes this week
    * Benchmark yields trade near their 200-day moving average
    * Fed not expected to announce new action at policy meeting
this week

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, taking back a portion of Friday's gains, as investors
sought to cheapen prices before the sale of $99 billion of U.S.
government debt this week.
    Treasuries also came under technical pressure as the yields
on several maturities traded near their 200-day moving averages,
analysts said.
    But in the absence of any major economic data on Monday,
investors were looking ahead to the sales of $35 billion of
two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
    "There are some supply pressures at work here," said John
Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey, adding, "Treasuries
continue to flirt with their 200-day moving averages ... the
combination of a small risk-on activity has caused Treasuries to
revert to form following Friday's modest correction."
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 11/32
lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.77 percent late
Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
    Last week's pick-up in yields spurred buying interest on
Friday as jitters about the health of the U.S. economy and the
euro zone debt crisis spurred demand for safe-haven assets.
    Aside from the Treasuries auctions this week, investors are
looking ahead to the results of the Federal Reserve's next
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    However, investors believe the Fed is likely to hold off 
taking fresh steps at the meeting, opting to review the impact
of the quantitative easing program, known as QE3, it took last
month. The U.S. central bank is likely to keep a low profile in
the last meeting before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
    "Treasuries have given back half of Friday's gains as U.S.
stocks have rebounded in the overnight hours," said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    U.S. stocks were trading flat on Monday after falling
sharply on Friday due to weak earnings from bellwethers General
Electric and McDonald's. 
    Thirty-year bonds on Monday traded 12/32 lower
in price to yield 2.95 percent, up from 2.93 percent late Friday
and just above the 200-day moving average.
    The Federal Reserve was buying $1.75 billion to $2.25
billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2042
as part of its stimulus program dubbed "Operation Twist," under
which it is selling shorter-dated securities and buying
longer-dated securities in an effort to lower longer-term
borrowing costs like those on mortgages.

