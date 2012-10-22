FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices ease on supply pressures before auctions
October 22, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices ease on supply pressures before auctions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Treasury to auction $99 billion of notes this week
    * Benchmark yields trade near their 200-day moving average
    * Fed not seen announcing new action at meeting this week

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices eased on
Monday, erasing a portion of Friday's gains, as investors sought
to cheapen prices before the sale of $99 billion of U.S.
government debt this week.
    Treasuries also came under technical pressure as the yields
on several maturities traded near their 200-day moving averages,
analysts said.
    In the absence of any major economic data on Monday,
investors were looking ahead to the sales of $35 billion of
two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
    "There are some supply pressures at work here," said John
Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
    "Treasuries continue to flirt with their 200-day moving
averages," he added of the trend in the yields. "The combination
of a small risk-on activity has caused Treasuries to revert to
form following Friday's modest correction."
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
11/32 lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.77 percent
late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
    A pick-up in yields had spurred buying interest on Friday as
jitters about the health of the U.S. economy and the euro zone
debt crisis drove demand for safe-haven assets.
    Aside from the Treasuries auctions this week, investors were
looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
    Investors believe the Fed is likely to hold off taking fresh
steps at the meeting, opting to review the impact of the
quantitative easing program, known as QE3, it launched last
month. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep a low profile
in the last meeting before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
    "Treasuries have given back half of Friday's gains as U.S.
stocks have rebounded in the overnight hours," said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    U.S. stocks were relatively unchanged on Monday after
falling sharply on Friday following weak earnings from
bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's. 
    Thirty-year bonds on Monday traded 15/32 lower
in price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.93 percent late Friday
and just above the 200-day moving average.
    The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.89 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2042 as part of
its stimulus program dubbed "Operation Twist," under which it is
selling shorter-dated securities and buying longer-dated ones in
an effort to lower longer-term borrowing costs, such as those on
mortgages.

