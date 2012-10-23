FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Worries over Spain, global growth boost bond prices
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Worries over Spain, global growth boost bond prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 30-year Treasury bonds gain over a point in price
    * Moody's downgrades Spanish regions including Catalonia
    * U.S. stock futures point to weakness on Wall Street

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose on
Tuesday, with 30-year bonds trading over a point higher in price
as stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on
worries that slow global growth was undermining corporate
revenues.
    The safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt was also
supported by a cut in credit ratings for five of Spain's
indebted regions, which added to worries over the euro zone
member's finances and concerns over global economic growth.
    "Risk is sharply lower this morning," said Richard Gilhooly,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
16/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.82
percent late Monday and about four basis points below the
200-day moving average.
    Treasury prices rebounded, along with German Bunds, after
Moody's downgraded Spanish regions including economically
important Catalonia. European stocks fell almost one percent in
morning trade, weighed down by a batch of bearish corporate
outlooks.  U.S. stock index futures also pointed
to a lower open. 
    The Treasury Department sells 2-year notes later in the
session, kicking off $99 billion worth of supply this week which
also includes five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year paper
on Thursday.
    Aside from auctions of Treasuries this week, investors were
looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday, but many expect the central bank to hold off on
fresh steps for now.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-7/32
higher in price to yield 2.91 percent, down from 2.97 percent
late Monday.

