TREASURIES-Prices gain on worries over Spain, global growth
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices gain on worries over Spain, global growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. sells $35 billion in two-year notes
    * Thirty-year Treasury bonds gain over a point in price
    * Moody's downgrades Spanish regions including Catalonia
    * U.S. stocks fall by over 1 percent

    By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Tuesday, as strong results in a sale of two-year government
debt underscored worries about the faltering global economy and
its effects on corporate earnings.
    The Treasury Department sold $35 billion of two-year notes
at a high yield of 0.295 percent, kicking off $99 billion worth
of supply this week, which also includes $35 billion of
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes
on Thursday.
    At 38 percent, the amount awarded to direct bidders was the
largest on record, wrote Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a
note to clients.   
    With all demand possibly not fulfilled in the auction, "We
view this as a sign that market participants are paring risk
ahead of a very hard-to-predict election and fiscal situation
...," wrote Nomura analysts.
    The auction came on heightened concerns about the euro
zone's ongoing debt crisis on a downgrade of five Spanish
regions by Moody's Investors Service, including economically
important Catalonia. 
    The weak global economy was also reflected in disappointing
earnings reports from some of the world's biggest
multinationals, such as blue-chips DuPont and United
Technologies. 
    That, in turn, boosted the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt.
    European stocks fell, weighed down by a batch of
bearish corporate outlooks, while U.S. stocks were down
by over 1 percent. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
17/32 higher in price to yield 1.757 percent, down from 1.82
percent late Monday.
    "There is no one specific reason (for risk-averse buying)
but concerns around Spain and differences between Germany and
France are both playing roles," said Justin Lederer, interest
rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.    
    Investors also were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many expect the
central bank to hold off on fresh steps for now.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-6/32
higher in price to yield 2.911 percent, down from 2.97 percent
late Monday.
    The risk-off tone of the market was supported by the Federal
Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index for October,
which fell to minus seven from plus four in September.
 
    "Today's Richmond report aggravates the negative impression
the market is getting from corporate earnings reports as
managements suggest tougher times are ahead," said Lindsey
Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.

