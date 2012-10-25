FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Steady at lower levels after jobless, durable goods data
October 25, 2012

TREASURIES-Steady at lower levels after jobless, durable goods data

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt traded steady at lower prices on Thursday following data on weekly claims for jobless benefits and September durable goods orders.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 lower to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.79 percent late Wednesday. Earlier, benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent, which was the highest since Sept. 17.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 22/32 lower to yield 2.99 percent compared with 2.95 percent late Wednesday.

