TREASURIES-Price gains briefly pared in the wake of Q3 GDP data
October 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Price gains briefly pared in the wake of Q3 GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries briefly pared early price gains on Friday in the wake of the government’s advance estimate of third quarter U.S. gross domestic product.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.78 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Thursday. The yield briefly traded at 1.79 percent immediately following the release of the GDP data.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.94 percent from 2.96 percent late Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
