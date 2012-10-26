TREASURIES-Prices rise with safe-haven support

* Apple, Amazon results disappoint * U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Friday after lackluster corporate earnings pushed stocks lower and bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. Gains were pared briefly however after the government's advance estimate of third-quarter U.S. growth came in slightly above expectations at 2 percent, compared with annualized 1.3 percent growth in the second quarter. "The underlying dynamics are still consistent with a mild recovery," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd, who said the muted reaction in Treasuries likely reflected a lack of investor surprise at the pace of growth. "It is reinforcing trends rather than illustrating that things have changed all that much," he said. Treasuries gained in price after results from Apple and Amazon undershot expectations while in Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.79 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Thursday and just under the 200-day moving average. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 4/32 higher in price with the yield little changed from Thursday at 2.96 percent.