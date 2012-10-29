TREASURIES-Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown

* Treasuries set for early close due to Hurricane Sandy * Investors looking ahead to Friday's labor market data * Sept U.S. consumer spending rises 0.8 percent By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a perceived gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fueled safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel the U.S. East Coast. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended a full market close of trading on Tuesday of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities as Sandy is set to hit much of the East Coast, including New York. Treasuries trade ended early on Monday at noon EDT (1600 GMT) in preparation for the impact of Sandy, while U.S. stock markets were closed. Treasury debt trade volume was about 60 percent of the 20-day moving average as of early on Monday, according to data from ICAP. "You have uncertainties now. You have these safe haven purchases. People are trying to figure out the economic impact from the storm. Right now it's the easy way to buy Treasuries and wait to see what happens," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. In Europe, a threat by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's government pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and supported safe-haven German Bunds. A string of disappointing corporate earnings and lackluster U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data was also supportive for Treasuries. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded 8/32 higher in price on Monday to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds traded 19/32 higher to yield 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent. The New York Federal Reserve said the scheduled purchase of Treasuries on Tuesday will be postponed due to "financial market closures and the market conditions anticipated to accompany Hurricane Sandy." The Fed was originally scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2042 on Tuesday as part of its Operation Twist stimulus program. Treasuries purchase and sales operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, the New York Fed said in a statement. The U.S. Treasury also moved up its 4-week bill auction to Monday from the previously scheduled Tuesday due to the deteriorating weather conditions in Washington. Apart from the storm, investors were closely watching the increasingly tight presidential race between Republican Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama. Friday's non-farm payrolls report for October could not only shed light on the nascent labor market recovery but also influence support for the two candidates. Treasuries trade did not waver on data showing U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in September as households stepped up purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. The Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending increased 0.8 percent after a unrevised 0.5 percent gain in August.