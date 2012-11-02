FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds reduce losses, impact of jobs data fades
November 2, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds reduce losses, impact of jobs data fades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Friday after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report initially damped the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt, but bonds then erased most losses as traders turned their attention to next week’s presidential election, the so-called fiscal cliff, and new supply.

Remaining losses were limited to long-dated securities ahead of next week’s Treasury auctions of 10- and 30-year bonds.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year note, down 9/32 immediately after the report, was down just 2/32 by mid-morning. Its yield stood at 1.74 percent, down from 1.77 percent earlier in the session, but still up from 1.73 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 171,000 people to payrolls last month, comfortably topping economists’ forecasts, while the length of the average workweek and wages remained flat. The data were viewed as positive for the economy, but not strong enough to jeopardize the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary stance.

Traders said the market was also shifting its attention to next week’s U.S. presidential election and its implications for the so-called fiscal cliff, and to positioning for supply from next week’s November refunding when the Treasury will sell three-, 10- and 30-year securities.

