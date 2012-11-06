FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TREASURIES-Bonds slip as investors choose riskier assets
November 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-TREASURIES-Bonds slip as investors choose riskier assets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over
safe-haven U.S. debt as Americans went to the polls to vote for
president and other  representatives.
    With a presidential race frequently described as close, but
which some experts believe President Barack Obama is heavily
favored to win, stocks rose, as they have since the beginning of
Obama's term. Bonds have also rallied over the last four years,
but the bid for safety eased on Tuesday as traders positioned
for a Treasury auction of three-year notes.
    "There's some consolidation following yesterday's gains,"
said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management with $1.7 trillion in assets under
management. "The 3-year auction should go fine, but tomorrow's
10-year becomes more interesting given it's the first
post-election auction."
    Flanagan said the U.S. Treasury market would "respond in a
knee-jerk fashion," no matter what result the elections produce.
    "The question is in what direction. At first blush, a Romney
win would be viewed less favorably by Treasuries," he said.
    The small dip in Treasuries prices should be no surprise
heading into the auction of $32 billion of 3-year notes in the
afternoon, Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note.
    "Overall we are expecting a fairly quiet session with light
volumes ahead of the election returns," said Cantor market
analyst Justin Lederer. "We expect today's three-year (auction)
to go fairly smoothly, but would not be surprised by a small
concession ahead of the auction close at 1 p.m. (Eastern time)."
    The two most recent three-year auctions drew strong demand,
Lederer added.
    As part of the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary
policy aimed at supporting the economic recovery and cutting
unemployment, the New York Fed said it was buying Treasuries on
Tuesday with maturities ranging from November 2018 to August
2020. 
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving
their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late
on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading
range but toward the lower end of their year-long range between
2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 24/32, their
yields easing to 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent late on Friday.
    In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future 
were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt.
    Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike 
on Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will 
devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse. 
Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on the plan to unlock more 
international aid.

