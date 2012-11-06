FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fall one point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond prices fell a full point on Tuesday, with investors opting for stocks instead of safe-haven government debt as U.S. voters flocked to the polls to pick a president in a hotly-contested election.

Key U.S. stock indexes rallied around 1 percent on Tuesday, with prices for Treasuries slipping. Americans are choosing between President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney as the presidential election draws to a close.

The U.S. 30-year bond last traded down 32/32 in price to yield 2.920 percent.

