FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries slid
on Tuesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as
equities rather than government debt as the neck-and-neck U.S.
presidential election draws to a close.
    A lackluster auction of $32 billion in three-year notes
underscored investors' weariness with safe-haven U.S. debt.
    "It looks like everybody's putting their money in stocks
today, a little bit of a 'thank God it's over' trade," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics in San Francisco. 
    "I expected at least an average if not an above-average bid
cover," Rupert added, calling the 3.41 bid-to-cover ratio the
auction drew "disappointing." 
    With key U.S. stock indexes rising as much as 1 percent on
Tuesday, "people don't want to miss the train. They're thinking
'no matter who wins, it's over and something's going to get
accomplished now'," she said.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slid 21/32 in price, lifting
their yield to 1.751 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 1-2/32, leaving
their yield at 2.924 percent, from 2.869 percent on Monday.
    Voting for the next U.S. president was under way on Tuesday,
and states in the Northeast, hard hit by massive storm Sandy
last week, saw long lines and delays at polling stations.
 
    A sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday will be the first such
debt auction after the polls close.
    But the U.S. Treasury market will "respond in a knee-jerk
fashion," no matter what result the election produces, said  
Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, with $1.8 trillion in assets under
management. 
    "The question is, in what direction? At first blush, a
Romney win would be viewed less favorably by Treasuries," he
said.
    Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed income investment
officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets division, with
about $10 billion in fixed-income assets under management, cited
some "slight profit-taking on yesterday's rally."
    He said the market on Wednesday was likely to have a
short-lived reaction to Tuesday's presidential election.
    "You're seeing some investors, particularly in stocks, set
up and make a bet," he said.
    Treasuries remained stuck in their recent ranges, and they
could stay that way for a long time.
    "Look at the curve. Two-year notes are yielding a quarter of
a percent and three-year notes are yielding 3/8," Montaquila
said. "Get used to that because that will be the case until
mid-2015."
    The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee has committed to keeping short-term interest rates
exceptionally low until mid-2015.
    "Treasury yields are smack dab in the middle of their
trading range," Montaquila said.
    As part of the Fed's accommodative monetary policy aimed at
supporting the economy and cutting unemployment, the New York
Fed said it was buying Treasuries on Tuesday with maturities
ranging from November 2018 to August 2020. 
    In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future
were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt.
    Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike on
Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will
devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse.
Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on a plan to unlock more
international aid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.