TREASURIES-Bonds rally after Obama wins re-election

By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's re-election supported expectations for accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy and moderate economic growth. Obama won a second term in the White House after scoring clear victories across the country, although control of the U.S. Congress remained split with Democrats controlling the Senate and Republicans keeping the House of Representatives. Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts pointed with increasing clarity toward an Obama victory and six hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 29/32, its yield easing to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. "Bonds are up; you're going to get two more years of what we had over the last two years: low rates, higher stock prices, tighter spreads on corporate bonds, and a weaker dollar. That's the bottom line," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Income in Newark, New Jersey. The rally, however, left bond prices and yields well within their recent - and year-long - ranges. The difference between short- and long-term yields, as anticipated, flattened. Reasons cited for the rally included a higher risk of the so-called fiscal cliff, involving spending cuts and higher taxes, putting a damper on the economy, and low inflation over the long-term. In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative, meaning the central bank will keep supporting bond prices by buying debt in a bid to lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy. "On the fiscal front, you will continue to get one of the slowest increases in discretionary spending," Tipp said. "You have had a receding tax burden and yet you have had significant deficit reduction by the natural process of having GDP grow and having government hold the line on spending." Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year bond yields below the 1.60 percent mark which has held since early September, with sidelined funds potentially looking to move into riskier equities and tempering the appeal of low-yielding bonds. Over the medium term, investors would focus on the "fiscal cliff," traders said, with its potential headwind to economic growth supporting safe-haven assets. "The market is tasked with appropriately pricing in the fiscal cliff," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. More immediately, however, the U.S. Treasury market must absorb a 10-year Treasury note refunding auction on Wednesday and a 30-year Treaury bond sale on Thursday. "The 10-year auctions have a tendency to stop through," Lyngen said, referring to a dynamic that offers evidence of strong demand. The higher prices and lower yields on the 10-year note that followed the Obama victory risk cooling investors' interest in the 10-year Treasury note auction being held at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets. "If the 10-year yield falls to 1.60 percent, there may be less demand," he said.