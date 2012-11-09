TREASURIES-Bonds slip as stock gains curb appetite for safety

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries slipped slightly on Friday as modest stock gains spurred by improved consumer sentiment curbed investors’ appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than five years in November as Americans felt more optimistic about employment prospects and the outlook for the economy, according to a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index. Stocks rose slightly on that news.

Traders also noted that current bond market yields are about where they were when a rally stalled in late August and early September.

“It might be difficult to escape this range,” said ING trader Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management in Atlanta, with $170 billion in assets under management.

“Bond managers are a little overweight interest-rate risk so a further rally in bonds probably would need to be fueled by asset allocations out of equities,” he said.

In sync with the limited gains in stocks and amid concerns about the euro zone economy and potential U.S. fiscal tightening, selling of Treasuries was only tepid.

Markets are focused on what would happen to the economy if and when U.S. federal spending cuts roll in and the Bush era tax cuts roll off next year, as will occur there is no agreement to avert the looming abrupt fiscal tightening designed to force a reduction in the U.S. deficit when budget deal proved out of reach last year.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget office has said such an abrupt fiscal tightening could put the economy back into recession and boost the unemployment rate to 9 percent.

Such a scenario would be supportive for bond prices.

President Barack Obama is due to make a statement on the so-called fiscal cliff from the East Room of the White House at 1:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT). The stance he is expected to take was telegraphed by a top adviser on Thursday who claimed a mandate from Tuesday’s election victory to raise taxes on the wealthy.

The leader of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Speaker John Boehner, opposes any increase in tax rates. He has scheduled his own news conference for Friday morning before the president’s statement.

“The risk of political brinksmanship and rhetoric around the fiscal cliff is likely to create more uncertainty even if we get more cooperation in the end,” Lowery said.

That uncertainty could be supportive for bonds.

Concerns about the euro zone economy also constrained selling of U.S. debt.

Growth in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is likely to slow in the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2013. Industrial production in France, the euro zone’s second-largest economy, shrank in October and the country’s central bank said it expected to slip into recession at the end of 2012.

Meanwhile, Greece’s government must vote on Sunday on its 2013 budget to get access to international aid after Wednesday’s tight vote favoring an austerity package totaling 13.5 billion euros. And whether Spain would apply for financial aid was also uncertain. It has so far resisted asking for aid.