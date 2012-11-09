FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices for U.S. 10-year notes trim losses, turn flat
November 9, 2012

Prices for U.S. 10-year notes trim losses, turn flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 10-year Treasuries pared losses and turned flat on Friday after President Barack Obama called for congressional leaders to work with him to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.

Obama invited congressional leaders to the White House to start negotiating a deal to prevent sharp tax hikes and spending cuts from going into effect at the end of the year and said he was “open to compromise.”

U.S. 10-year notes trimmed losses from earlier in the day, trading flat to yield 1.618 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds added to gains after Obama spoke, advancing 13/32 to yield 2.758 percent.

