TREASURIES-Worries over U.S., Europe economies bolster bonds

* Investors turn to lower risk assets in worries over U.S. fiscal cliff * Greek debt woes reignite concern over Europe debt crisis * Benchmark yields lowest in 10 weeks By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday on increased safe-haven buying spurred by investor concern about a delay in payment of aid to debt-laden Greece, souring German investor sentiment and a potential U.S. fiscal crisis. Treasuries extended last week's gains, which followed President Barack Obama's re-election, as investors fretted about political brinkmanship by Democrats and Republicans over $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes due to come into effect early next year which could send the economy back into recession. U.S. lawmakers have seven weeks to hammer out a compromise to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff". Greece is also at the forefront of investors' minds again. A euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday gave Athens two more years to make cuts demanded of it but held off disbursing more aid as the euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term target date to shrink the country's debt pile. The risk-on mood was also supported by data showing analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in Germany, Europe's largest economy, in November. "You are seeing a combination of U.S. fiscal cliff worries, the recent erosion on Wall Street, and then the resumption of these euro zone concerns," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.59 percent, down from 1.61 percent late Friday. The yield touched 1.57 percent on Tuesday, marking the lowest in 10 weeks. There was no U.S. trading of Treasuries on Monday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 2.72 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Friday. "The risk-off tone appears to be due to a combination of the overall backdrop of U.S. fiscal cliff concerns, the sense of continued disagreement over the timing of Greek aid, as well as weakness in the German ZEW survey," John Briggs and William O'Donnell, Treasury strategists at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, said in a note to clients. "All of this had stocks steadily and consistently grinding lower throughout the overnight session," they said. President Obama on Friday invited congressional leaders to the White House to start negotiating a deal on the so-called fiscal cliff, vowing to veto any bill that would extend tax cuts for the top 2 percent of wage earners. Investors are worried the United States will be plunged back into recession if the spending cuts and tax increases are allowed to go into effect.