TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices trim losses after FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries pared price losses on Wednesday after the minutes of the October meeting of Federal Reserve policy-makers showed a number of them reckoned the central bank needs to step up its bond purchases next year to support the economy.

Thirty-year bonds last traded down 5/32 in price, compared with a 13/32 decline before the release of the minutes. The 30-year yield was last 2.73 percent, compared with 2.74 percent before the release of the minutes.