NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt price losses were briefly pared on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly in early November.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Wednesday. The notes briefly traded unchanged in price immediately following the release of the Philadelphia Fed index.