TREASURIES-Prices little changed ahead of 2-year supply
November 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices little changed ahead of 2-year supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. to sell $35 billion in new two-year notes
    * Traders skeptical over debt deal for Greece
    * Fiscal cliff concerns underpin safety bids for bonds
    * Encouraging U.S. data curb demand for Treasuries

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
were little changed on Tuesday in advance of a $35 billion
auction of two-year note supply, part of this week's $99 billion
in coupon-bearing supply.
    The bond market retraced overnight losses linked to news
that international lenders agreed to a debt relief deal for
Greece so it will obtain more financial aid to avoid a messy
default, analysts said. 
    The sell-off in bonds faded when traders grew skeptical over
the lack of details on how Greece will implement the budget
reforms needed to meet its debt targets, they said.
    "It's the implementation risk. We have a 'penciled-in'
agreement. That struck a bit of disappointment," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole
Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
    Persistent worries about the lack of progress in Washington
to avert a fiscal crisis, known as the "fiscal cliff," also
underpinned support for bond prices.
    The absence of a budget compromise between U.S. President
Barack Obama and federal lawmakers by year-end would cause a
series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts - worth $600
billion - to phase in in 2013. Economists warned such a fiscal
contraction would push the world's biggest economy into a
recession early next year. 
    Uneasiness about United States and Greece's finances were
offset by encouraging data on the U.S. economy.
    Durables orders came in unchanged in October, less weak than
a 0.6 percent fall predicted by economists. 
    Home prices in 20 major U.S. cities grew 0.4 percent in
September, reinforcing the view of an improving real estate
sector, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller report released on
Tuesday showed. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in
price at 99-21/32, yielding 1.661 percent. The 10-year yield has
been stuck in the middle of its recent trading range.
    In "when-issued" trading, the two-year notes for sale at 1
p.m. (1800 GMT) were expected to clear at a yield of 0.2750
percent. The two-year auction in October fetched
a "high" yield of 0.295 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
