TREASURIES-Prices trim gains on Boehner revenues remarks

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday on remarks from U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, which boosted hopes of a timely budget deal to avoid a fiscal crisis.

The top Republican lawmaker said his party was willing to put revenues for negotiations if the Democrats led by U.S. President Barack Obama agreed to federal spending cuts.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 higher, yielding 1.622 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Tuesday. They were up as much as 11/32 with a 1.601 percent yield earlier.