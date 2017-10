NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt pared losses early Thursday after data on weekly jobless claims and third-quarter gross domestic product growth reinforced the view of a sluggish U.S. economy bogged down by high unemployment.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded unchanged in price after being down 1/32 before the jobless claims and GDP revision figures.

The 10-year yield was last 1.632 percent from 1.645 percent before the data.