TREASURIES-Bond prices hold steady after Chicago PMI

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after a private report on business activity in the Chicago area in November matched economists’ forecast, portending moderate growth for the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 higher in price, no change from the level after the release of this purchase management index report from the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago.

The 10-year note yield was 1.608 percent, unchanged since the release of the Chicago PMI report. It ended at 1.62 percent on Thursday.