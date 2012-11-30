FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices hold steady after Chicago PMI
November 30, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices hold steady after Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after a private report on business activity in the Chicago area in November matched economists’ forecast, portending moderate growth for the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 higher in price, no change from the level after the release of this purchase management index report from the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago.

The 10-year note yield was 1.608 percent, unchanged since the release of the Chicago PMI report. It ended at 1.62 percent on Thursday.

