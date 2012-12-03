FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices trim losses after U.S. factory data
December 3, 2012

TREASURIES-Bond prices trim losses after U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. government debt pared losses early Monday after a private report suggested the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November, stoking worries about economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. factory index unexpectedly fell to 49.5 in November from 51.7 in October.

A reading below 50 indicates manufacturing is contracting.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were 6/32 lower with a yield of 1.634 percent. They were down 8/32 with a 1.642 percent yield prior to the release of the ISM data.


