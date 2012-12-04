FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices add gains after Fed buy
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices add gains after Fed buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt added to earlier gains on Tuesday, hitting session highs, after the Federal Reserve’s $1.84 billion bond purchase, its latest move for its “Operation Twist.”

Primary dealers submitted a smaller-than-usual $4.047 billion in bonds for the U.S. central bank to buy. The Fed’s subsequent $1.837 billion purchase of Treasuries due in Feb. 2036 to Nov. 2042 caused dealers to scramble for longer-dated issues on the open market so they can resell them to the Fed, a head Treasuries trader said.

The 30-year bond last traded up 11/32 in price with a yield of 2.779 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. It was up as much as 14/32 in price with a 2.775 percent yield.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.