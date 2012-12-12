FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices for U.S. Treasuries slump after Fed statement
December 12, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Prices for U.S. Treasuries slump after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries dropped sharply after the Federal Reserve said it will buy longer-term Treasury securities after its “Operation Twist” finishes at month-end.

In a surprise move, the Fed also adopted numerical thresholds for policy, a step that had not been expected until early next year.

Despite an initial bounce higher after the statement, prices gave up earlier gains to plunge, with 30-year bonds falling more than a full point.

Prices for 10-year notes fell 09/32 to yield 1.685 percent, with 30-year bonds off 1-05/32 to yield 2.899 percent.

