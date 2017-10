NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt briefly extended early price losses on Thursday after the release of data on November U.S. retail sales, producer prices and weekly claims for jobless benefits.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Wednesday. Yields briefly traded up to 1.72 percent immediately following the release of the data.