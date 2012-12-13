FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices dip on jobless claims and ahead of bond sale
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices dip on jobless claims and ahead of bond sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. weekly jobless claims lower than expected
    * Treasury to auction $13 billion of 30-year bonds
    * Investors mull impact of Fed unemployment target

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased
on Thursday after data showed claims for unemployment benefits
were lower than expected in the latest week, which undermined
the safe-haven appeal of lower-risk U.S. government debt.
    Treasuries were also lower as investors sought to push 
prices down heading into an auction of $13 billion of 30-year
bonds on Thursday afternoon and before debt sales scheduled for
next week.
    Losses were limited, however, as investors mulled the
long-term impact of the Federal Reserve's announcement on
Wednesday  linking monetary policy to specific targets for
unemployment and inflation.
    Data showed seasonally adjusted initial state jobless
benefit claims dipped to 343,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, down
from a revised 372,000 the previous week and below expectations
for a reading of 370,000. 
    Separately, data showed retail sales rose in November while
producer prices fell.
    "The main surprise is the fall in initial claims, which
suggests the labor market might be improving a bit quicker than
expected and that would mean the unemployment rate might reach
the Fed's new target a bit quicker than some people think," said
David Sloan, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
with a yield of 1.73 percent, up from a high yield of 1.65
percent in an auction of $21 billion of the notes on Wednesday,
while 30-year bonds were 19/32 lower to yield 2.93
percent compared with 2.90 percent late Wednesday.
    The Fed announced a new round of monetary stimulus on
Wednesday and took the unprecedented step of saying interest
rates would remain near zero until unemployment falls to at
least 6.5 percent. 
    Analysts said market reaction was contained as investors
mulled what to make of the announcement. But many predicted
tying monetary policy more explicitly to economic data would
make markets vulnerable to price swings.
    The U.S. central bank previously said it expected to hold
rates near zero through at least mid-2015.
    Analysts said any U.S. Treasury selloff was limited by
ongoing concerns over whether U.S. lawmakers will agree on a
deal to avoid a $600 billion mix of spending reductions and
expiring tax cuts set to begin in 2013.
    Such worries were underscored by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Wednesday, who warned that running over this "fiscal cliff"
would lead to a new recession. He told reporters the Fed could
ramp up its bond buying "a bit" but emphasized that monetary
policy has limits and could not fully offset the impact.
    While pondering the Fed's latest steps and the potential
U.S. fiscal crisis, investors were keen to reduce prices going
into the 30-year bond auction on Thursday afternoon.
    The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday
and $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. Next week it will
sell two-year, five-year and seven-year notes as well as
five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

