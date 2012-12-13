FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre
December 13, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Treasury auctions $13 billion of 30-year bonds
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims lower than expected
    * Investors mull impact of Fed unemployment target

    By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. debt prices slid on
Thursday after an auction of 30-year bonds saw cautious bidding
in the wake of Fed monetary easing the previous day, with
better-than-expected jobs data also eroding Treasuries' safe
haven appeal.
    The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a high
yield of 2.917 percent, and yields in the open market for
Treasuries rose for a third straight session.
    With somewhat weaker than average demand, the auction tailed
- in other words, the yield came in higher than markets had been
expecting. 
    "It would be safe to characterize it as a mixed result,"
said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "The street didn't want
to participate."
    U.S. 30-year bonds gave up gains right before
the auction to turn negative after the results, off 2/32 to
yield 2.899 percent. 
    "It's just unfortunately not as stellar an auction" as other
recent sales, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
    "The tail indicates that where people wanted to buy was
close to the cheapest levels yesterday, not where we were," he
added.   
    Prices were also undermined by data showing claims for
unemployment benefits were lower than expected in the latest
week, eating away at appetite for Treasuries as a safe haven.
 
    "The main surprise is the fall in initial claims, which
suggests the labor market might be improving a bit quicker than
expected, and that would mean the unemployment rate might reach
the Fed's new target a bit quicker than some people think," said
David Sloan, an economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
    Investors were also still digesting a new round of monetary
stimulus announced by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, when the
bank took the unprecedented step of saying interest rates would
remain near zero until the U.S. unemployment rate falls to at
least 6.5 percent. 
    Analysts said market reaction was contained as investors
mulled what to make of the announcement. But many predicted
tying monetary policy more explicitly to economic data would
make markets vulnerable to price swings.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded down
5/32 to yield 1.720 percent, marking the highest yield in more
than a month and up from a high yield of 1.65 percent in an
auction of $21 billion of the notes on Wednesday.
    The U.S. central bank previously said it expected to hold
rates near zero through at least mid-2015.
    Analysts said any U.S. Treasury sell-off was limited by
concerns over whether U.S. lawmakers will agree on a deal to
avoid a $600 billion mix of spending reductions and expiring tax
cuts set to begin in 2013.
    Such worries were underscored by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Wednesday, who warned that running over this "fiscal cliff"
would lead to a new recession. He told reporters the Fed could
ramp up its bond buying "a bit" but emphasized that monetary
policy has limits and could not fully offset the impact.
    The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday
and $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. Next week it will
sell two-year, five-year and seven-year notes as well as
five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

