TREASURIES-Price gains extended in wake of Nov CPI data

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended modest gains on Friday in the wake of data showing U.S. consumer prices fell in November for the first time in six months.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index dropped 0.3 percent last month after a 0.1 percent gain in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.71 percent, down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. The notes had been trading 2/32 higher in price just prior to the release of the data.