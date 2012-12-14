FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Price gains extended in wake of Nov CPI data
December 14, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Price gains extended in wake of Nov CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended modest gains on Friday in the wake of data showing U.S. consumer prices fell in November for the first time in six months.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index dropped 0.3 percent last month after a 0.1 percent gain in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.71 percent, down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. The notes had been trading 2/32 higher in price just prior to the release of the data.

