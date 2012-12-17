FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Thirty-year bonds fall a point in price
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds dropped a full point in price on Monday as dealers prepared for new Treasury supply and as some investors were more optimistic that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a fiscal crunch of tax hikes and spending cuts that may harm economic growth.

The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Monday and will auction an additional $35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday, $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday and $14 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

The thirty-year bond yields rose to 2.92 percent on Monday, up from 2.87 percent late on Friday.

