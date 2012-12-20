FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices turn flat as Wall Street hits session highs
December 20, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices turn flat as Wall Street hits session highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat, paring earlier gains mid-afternoon Thursday, as Wall Street stocks climbed to session highs on revived optimism about a coming budget deal that will avert a U.S. fiscal crisis, which curbed some bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price with a yield of 1.803 percent. Earlier, they were up 11/32 with a yield 1.767 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher with the Standard & Poor’s 500 up 0.4 percent.

