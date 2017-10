NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels on Thursday after domestic data on first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest levels in nearly 4-1/2 years, suggesting the jobs market is healing.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 6/32 lower at 98-22/32, yielding 1.770 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.