TREASURIES-Europe crisis, US bank fears boost prices

* JPMorgan trading losses stoke concern over U.S. banks * Europe worries underpin Treasuries safe-haven buying * Data releases next week include U.S. consumer prices By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices advanced on Friday and pushed yields lower for the eighth straight week after JPMorgan unveiled heavy trading losses and Greece's political future remained uncertain. A shock trading loss of at least $2 billion by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, spurred investors to dump bank stocks and head for U.S. debt, perceived as a safe haven. Europe contributed to market jitters, as well, with Greek Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos unable to form a national unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals. "Today there is a flight to safety; Greece is not resolved, Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank, and if this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading Group in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 1.845 percent, down from 1.89 percent late Thursday. Yields on 10-year notes have slid lower for eight weeks. The failure to break through 1.9 percent this week, coupled with still-high market nervousness, could see yields test resistance at 1.798 percent, noted MacNeil Curry, a technical strategist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The focus on Europe will likely continue next week, but significant data releases in the United States will also draw eyes, said Kevin Cummins, an economist with UBS. Among those data, consumer price figures should show lower energy costs set against higher core prices, he said. "Apart from volatility with regard to energy prices, we think inflation's heading higher, not lower," he said. "That's in contrast to the Fed's view." The Federal Reserve could in fact raise interest rates as soon as the second half of next year, particularly if the job market improves faster than the bank expects, Cummins added. Thirty-year bonds were yielding 3.018 percent, compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent in a bond auction on Thursday. Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its implications for global growth. Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the U.S. debt. Thursday's auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.