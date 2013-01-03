U.S. 30-year bonds fall one point in price

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries sank a full point in price after the Federal Reserve said in meeting minutes that there was rising concern about the risks of buying bonds within the bank.

U.S. 30-year bonds were trading down 1-09/32 to yield 3.109 percent after the Fed released minutes from its December meeting.

“Several (officials) thought that it would probably be appropriate to slow or to stop purchases well before the end of 2013, citing concerns about financial stability or the size of the balance sheet,” the minutes said. 