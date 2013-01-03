Yields for U.S. 30-year Treasuries hit highest since May

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Yields for U.S. 30-year government debt hit their highest since May in late trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting cited growing doubts within the bank over its asset-buying program.

Prices for the 30-year bond sank 1-15/32 to yield 3.119 percent, with the session-high yield of 3.1234 percent the bond’s largest since May 4.

Minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting showed a growing reticence about more increases in the central bank’s $2.9 trillion balance sheet, which it expanded sharply in response to the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.