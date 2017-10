(Removes erroneous reference to rise in jobless rate)

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed losses on Friday after a U.S. Labor Department report showed U.S. job growth cooled in December.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 10/32 before the report was released, trimmed its loss to 5/32, but later expanded it again to 10/32, leaving its yield at 1.96 percent, up from 1.92 percent late on Thursday.