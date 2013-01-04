FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on stronger U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index
January 4, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on stronger U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices weakened after the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index was stronger than expected in December.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, near unchanged just before the report came out, was down 4/32 afterwards, its yield rising to 1.94 percent from 1.92 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. services sector in December grew at its fastest clip in 10 months - rising to 56.1 last month from 54.7 in November - boosted by a rise in new orders. The December reading was the highest since February and was well above economists’ forecasts of 54.2, according to a Reuters poll.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

