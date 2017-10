NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 10-year Treasuries briefly pared losses to trade slightly higher on Friday, with yields slipping from eight-month highs touched earlier in the session.

Ten-year notes edged up 1/32 in price to yield 1.910 percent. The notes sold off sharply on Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes hinted at growing unease within the bank about continued asset buying.