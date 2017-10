NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s latest report on economic conditions showed moderate business growth across the United States in recent weeks.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price at 98-5/32, yielding 1.831 percent, down 0.5 basis point late on Tuesday.